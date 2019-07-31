To the Editor:
Do I want to be right or do I want to be happy?
I am asking this of myself and of America. When it comes to America, I want her to be right because being happy is like a mist or a cloud gone with the wind — or when the sun comes out. On the other hand what is right in my opinion should be based on things that are thought out, concrete ideals, laws that make sense and overall our constitution.
I think as a nation we the people should want our leaders to be right and do right on our behalf and when we have to deal with other nations we do not take advantage of them. Example: If I moved my company to country X and my company will only pay these people pennies on the dollar even though their government leaders will accept that for their people. I am wrong! Because I know in my heart who is always watching. So my company is going to do the right thing and pay these people a wage that will elevate them and put their country on the road to success.
We, as a people who have been blessed, should never want to treat people unfairly. Yes, our nation has done things in the past that we are not proud of. No nation is perfect, right, but this nation has done more to right the wrongs than any nation that I can think of. We can live in the past and be governed by that or we can look to the future with new hope and ideals.
We can celebrate our diversity or it can be used as a wedge.
In closing, I say learn to think for yourself, don’t be a puppet for no one. Be people of light, and most of all treat people as you want to be treated.
Edward N. Campbell
Oklahoma City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.