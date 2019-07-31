To the Editor,
Last Monday at our Criminal Justice Authority Jail Trust meeting, several protesters commented publicly that the county should not allow federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency at the Oklahoma County Jail. They expressed that having ICE agents at our jail caused them fear that people might be deported. Some of them referred to ICE as the “Gestapo” and with other inflammatory terms.
I have come to expect this type of inflammatory rhetoric from far-left political activists. What surprised me was the Sheriff’s Office’s response. They said they do not honor ICE detainers, or “holds.” An ICE detainer or hold occurs when ICE believes a county jail inmate is in violation of immigration laws, and asks the Sheriff’s Office not to release that inmate for a few hours until ICE can take that inmate into federal custody. It is surprising to me that the Sheriff’s Office does not honor these ICE detainers. I asked why, and in response the Sheriff’s office said that ICE detainers are illegal.
As “evidence” of this supposed illegality, the Sheriff’s Office forwarded to me two articles by anti-ICE immigration attorneys, articles complete with ads for those attorneys’ services. It did not surprise me that an immigration attorney might try to attract business by criticizing ICE. Kind of like a Texas business owner attracting business by criticizing the Oklahoma Sooners!
I contacted ICE after I received the two articles. ICE cited a US Circuit Court of Appeals ruling that affirms the legality of ICE detainers. That is certainly more authoritative than the opinions of anti-ICE immigration lawyers trying to attract business.
The Sheriff’s Office should cooperate with ICE, and not cave in to the demands of extremist protesters.
I posted the question on my Facebook page, “Should Oklahoma County cooperate with ICE?” I expected the majority of respondents to say, “Yes, we should cooperate with ICE.” But I was surprised at the lopsided response — so far, about 94% of respondents say “Yes, we should cooperate with ICE.”
I suspect many readers, like me, have empathy for those fleeing violence in other countries. Our family helped some Vietnamese refugees when I was a child, at the end of the Vietnam War. But empathy for refugees is no excuse for abandoning an orderly immigration system, or for not cooperating with federal law enforcement. If you don’t like our immigration laws, by all means feel free to try to change them. But don’t create open-borders anarchy.
Do you agree?
Kevin Calvey
Okla. County Commissioner Dist. 3
