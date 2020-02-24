To the Editor:
I would like to provide context to a recent op-ed by Byron Schlomach. Below is a partial list of work the Oklahoma State Department of Education, under the leadership of State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister, is doing to ensure educators are using research-based literacy instruction in their classrooms:
• 23 professional development sessions with effective, evidence-based reading instruction for pre-kindergarten through third-grade teachers;
• Intense research-based literacy supports, via the Striving Readers Grant, to 29 high-need districts;
• Literacy coaching and data-informed practices for districts served by the Oklahoma Tiered Intervention Systems of Support (OTISS) team;
• 14 regional dyslexia awareness sessions reaching 2,000 teachers; and
• 9 regional sessions for elementary teachers addressing reading and writing strands in the Oklahoma Academic Standards.
Oklahoma students deserve a strong foundation in literacy, and OSDE is committed to supporting teachers in the most effective reading instruction strategies that meet the needs of all learners.
Melissa Ahlgrim
Director of RSA
Oklahoma State Department of Education
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.