To the Editor:
This time of year, citizens in Edmond will start to discover big balls of bees forming on trees, cars, fences, sides of houses or just about anywhere. Some people call exterminators or will spray the bees out of fear.
This is natural and normal. These are "swarms" and are normally very docile. Citizens should have information on who to call to have these removed at no charge. Beekeepers love these swarms to help increase their apiaries.
I am a third-year beekeeper who has collected many of these swarms. If you would like information to inform citizens on what to do when a swarm is spotted, I would be happy to discuss pertinent information.
Mike Favors
Edmond
