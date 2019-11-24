To the Editor:
It’s no secret that Oklahoma is one of the world’s largest incarcerators. A lesser-known statistic is that Oklahoma also leads the nation in childhood trauma and that our incarceration rates have a lot to do with this trend.
Oklahoma has the highest percentage of children who suffer multiple adverse childhood experiences (ACEs). Studies have linked ACEs to a wide range of health problems and social issues.
Having a parent in prison is an ACE, and it’s a very likely scenario for thousands of Oklahoma children. We have the dubious distinction of some of the highest incarceration rates in the nation; particularly female incarceration, meaning that many families are without mothers who are primary caregivers.
At the core of Oklahoma’s incarceration crisis are excessive sentencing and sentence enhancements. These harsh practices are putting parents into prison for far too long, tearing families apart and inflicting trauma on children.
This past week, a new ballot initiative was filed by a diverse, bipartisan coalition. The initiative proposes a common-sense reform intended to end excessive sentencing practices and allows those who have already received an extreme sentence to petition a court for relief.
For Oklahoma to excel, we need to ensure all children have an opportunity to succeed. As it stands right now, our criminal justice policies have lifelong impacts that harm Oklahoma kids. I support this important initiative because I believe it will reunite families and allow our children a chance at the future they deserve.
Pat Potts
Oklahoma City
