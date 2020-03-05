To the Editor:
When my grandson was six months old, my wife would sing a song about a baby dinosaur to him. His part in the song was to “roar like a baby dinosaur” (scream) on cue in two parts of the little song.
I have watched a short video clip of my grandson’s “roaring” over and over, as it brings me much joy and laughter. To see him sitting up all by himself on the floor, his chin and shirt wet with drool, and his sweet face smiling as he performed with his Granny. I was amazed that such a young squeezable bundle of tenderness and innocence had such intelligence, personality, and voice.
Six months prior to that he was in my daughter-in-law’s womb. Because of the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act, an individual can be fined several thousand dollars and thrown in jail for months for killing a bald eagle or even for disturbing their eggs in a nest. Yet, in the U.S. the CDC reports that from 1970 to 2016 well over 46 million babies were aborted (Wikipedia). For every 1,000 live births there are 200 or 300 babies that are aborted by inducement. I cannot help but think of a quote that has been attributed to Mother Teresa: “A nation that kills its children in the womb has lost its soul.”
Please courageously support legislation that gives the most vulnerable among us the chance to live … and to smile and to sing.
Bruce Sinclair
Edmond
