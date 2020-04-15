To the Editor:
I want to thank the firefighters of Fire House No. 3 for their brave assistance during this pandemic. I had a stroke a couple of years ago that left my left side weak.
When I fell a few days ago, my wife called 911 and asked for lift assist. After answering a few questions to show I had no exposure, four firefighters came and lifted me off the floor.
They wore plenty covered in protective gear, but I am very grateful they came.
Terry Callendar
Edmond
