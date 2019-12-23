To the Editor:
After a scathing editorial in support of impeachment and removal, Trump went to twitter and attacked “Christianity Today” calling it a far left or "progressive" magazine and claiming it is "doing poorly" and is estranged from its founding family. He's off his rocker spewing the same things he says about the “New York Times” and WAPO. Obviously their readership is doing just fine.
I guess even evangelicals have finally had enough. That's a bigly insult to Trump's political efforts to lose such an ally in Billy Graham's publication. But you know, even most stridently pious believers will eventually come to realize what a fraudulent charlatan Trump truly is. And now that he is forever tainted by impeachment, his allies in the Senate face a potential avalanche of defection.
All it will take is four Republicans to give the Democrats enough clout in the Senate to force Senate Majority Leader McConnell to allow testimony. Senate Minority Leader Schumer has stated clearly, he has all 47 Democrats and all he needs are "four courageous Republicans" to make things happen. After that ... if a trial brought forth all the evidence that has been absconded by the president and his allies, it is not a stretch to think that 2/3rds could be reached … making Trump the first president to actually be removed. A new record and a new low.
As investigations continue, Vice President Pence has also been implicated. And he certainly doesn't share the same immunities the President has claimed for himself.
In such a scenario, Trumpsters' worst nightmare could unfold. But let's not get ahead of ourselves. No one really knows what will happen. As there is no predetermination in a true democracy.
No matter your party, you should want the truth. To stand in opposition of actual fact witness testimony during the Senate impeachment trial either means you are blinded by party, or you know that when they bring in all the president's men they will have no defense for Trump under oath. Giuliani, Nunes, Bolton, Mulvaney, Perry and a cast of Whitehouse staffers and their documents will seal his fate if a truly fair and impartial trial is convened. And in the case of a "secret ballot," even the least courageous Republican can vote his or her conscience. (Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, we see you.)
And to those who think a Senate trial should be speedy like the House hearings ... keep in mind, what happened in the House Intelligence and Judiciary committees were not trials, they were hearings to determine a course of action regarding the articles of impeachment. They were hearings that would have been better served with witnesses from the Whitehouse, but the witnesses were not necessary to determine how to proceed. Where witnesses matter is in the actual trial. And that is the current impasse.
Speaker Pelosi, Leader McConnell and Minority Leader Schumer will need to iron things out. The House will not pass the articles to the Senate until such an agreement can be made. And to those angry about this process, the constitution does not dictate a time table. The clock and calendar do not matter much to the chagrin of Rep. Doug Collins.
