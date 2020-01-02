To the Editor:
If you stood outside your building on Broadway and stopped 10 people and asked them if they believe they are good, 10 would say they believe they are good, kind and caring.
Some may say, they are but with the caveat that they could probably do a little more, but they still believe they are good folks. We all strive to be good, kind people who help our fellow man. Isn't that what America is all about?
Isn’t that what being human is all about? If we all strive to be good and good to each other, we’d tip the scale of morality completely over. There is no divide; good trumps bad at every turn.
The key is, if we think ahead of what we are about to do or say; if we ask ourselves, "does this bring us together in a kind, loving way, or does it drive us apart?" If we answer with the first option, well, win-win. If we answer with the latter option, we need to reconsider that action and adjust accordingly.
Isn’t this the world you’d like to live in?
As adults, we live to a higher standard of conduct. We tell our kids that making fun of someone with a disability is wrong; that calling people names is a form of bullying; that hurting our wildlife and our environment — even throwing a piece of paper on the ground — is inappropriate behavior; that lying to cover your butt is grounds for some kind of punishment; that disrespecting anyone, especially our friends, is inappropriate; that bragging is disingenuous.
So why don’t we hold our leaders in Washington to the same standards?
Eva Mahoney
Edmond
