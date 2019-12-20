To the Editor:
Not during the holiday season, not ever is impaired driving acceptable! Whatever the impairment, be it alcohol, prescription drugs (including medicinal marijuana) or illegal drugs — lives are at risk. Not just the impaired person’s life but every human being who shares the road with them is in harm’s way. Nobody is immune or protected from being the victim of traffic injuries and deaths from crashes.
Across Oklahoma in 2018, one crash occurred about every seven minutes, and two people were killed in crashes, on average, each day, according to the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office. Impaired crashes, like most, are completely preventable, making them even more heartbreaking.
Excitement fills the air during the holiday season. It is a time to stop and enjoy family and friends in the warmth of our homes, decorated to celebrate the season. The problem: It is also a time when our minds are more overloaded than ever, distractions are abundant, celebrations are many, impaired drivers get behind the wheel and crashes occur. Remember - they are not “accidents”, but can be completely avoided. AAA pleads with all motorists to make smart and safe decisions every time you get behind the wheel or get into a vehicle with anyone else. We all deserve the right to a safe holiday season.
