To the Editor:
In 2000, I ran for State Senate district #31 against the Democrat incumbent. I polled 38% of the vote in the general election. In 2001, that Senator informed me that he had gotten the Democrat-led legislature to draw me out of district #31.
“You can’t run in that district ever again,” he gleefully told me.
That is when I found out that redistricting is politics — that the party in charge gets to draw the lines — and that is the way it should be. But, apparently not everyone agrees. A group calling themselves Citizen’s Independent Redistricting Commission (CIRC) are circulating an initiative petition that will supposedly take the politics out of redistricting by amending the state constitution giving a nine-member commission authority to redistrict.
First, redistricting is always going to be partisan. Whether done by the legislature or a commission, there will always be an agenda. Elections have consequences and the party in power should be the one drawing the lines, not un-elected appointees.
Second, the petition is being circulated by liberals. CIRC is a front organization for former Obama Attorney General Eric Holder who leads Restoring our Democracy, the group providing the money for CIRC to circulate the petition.
Third, don’t sign the petition. If the group gets enough signatures to get it on the ballot in 2020, out-of-state money will flood Oklahoma with the intent of confusing voters. If you don’t like what the legislature does in redistricting, vote your legislator out.
Steve Fair
Duncan
