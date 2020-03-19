To the Editor:
Is it just me, or is our reaction to the coronavirus the biggest overreaction in the history of biggest overreactions?
One Utah Jazz player tested positive for COVID-19, and not just the Jazz-Thunder game is cancelled, but the NBA shuts down the 2020 season.
The NCAA follows suite, even though no college players we know of have tested positive. Ditto for the Big 12. Oklahoma high school basketball championships cancelled. Cruise lines in veritable shutdown. Europe-U.S. travel banned.
If this is the new normal, will this be our reaction each time a new virus appears on the world stage? Because it happens every few years.
Is this what we’ll teach our children? Cancel all sports, suspend all classes. Jimmy Kimmel goes live, but without an audience? Everyone hides inside their fraidy-holes and avoids human contact, even parents and siblings? Do we want this new normal?
I looked up the 10 worst flu pandemics of the past century. Internet stats are questionable, so these are just ballpark (okay, bad pun) figures:
The Spanish flu of 1918 killed 20-50 million people.
The Asian Flu of 1956-58 killed 2 million.
The Hong Kong Flu of 1968 killed 1 million.
SARS, 2003, 800.
Ebola, 2014, 3,330.
Swine flu, 2009, 18,000.
COVID-19, 4,613 as of March 12.
The world population was 1.8 billion in 1918, so a death rate of 2.7 percent.
The current population is 7.7 million, 140,000 people have been diagnosed positive, so somebody do the math: what’s the infection rate?
Before we cancel the rest of 2020, do we want to take a breath and actually see if the corona virus is the deadly killer it’s touted to be?
After all, AP has reported, 60,000 of the 80,000 Chinese who were infected with COVID-19 have recovered.
Gary Robert Pinnell
Oklahoma City
