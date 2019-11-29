To the Editor:
I am an older American living with HIV, and I want my members of Congress to address skyrocketing prescription drug prices. There are bipartisan proposals in Congress to fix this— so this is the moment to finally enact legislation into law. Like many seniors and people living with HIV, I cannot afford to keep paying higher and higher prices for the medications I need. No one living with HIV or any other illness getting SSDI should have to choose between putting food on the table and filling life-saving prescriptions. I'm demanding that my members of Congress vote yes on a bill that lowers drug prices.
Sincerely,
Mr. Pastor David Moorman
Del City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.