To the Editor:
I recently received an email from James Lankford regarding the impeachment trial process. He ended the email by stating, "In God We Trust.”
I do agree on this, but I also believe that God is placing his trust in Senator Lankford and his colleagues. God is trusting them to seek the truth and to have courage to act when the truth is discovered. How can they truly live up to this trust if they do not permit the search for truth by listening to witnesses and reviewing evidence? How do they live up to God's trust in them?
I suggest that Senator Lankford pray for courage to seek the truth and wisdom in his decisions. I think he will receive all that he needs.
Rachel Mor
Edmond
