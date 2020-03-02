To the Editor:
Believing in Man, instead of God the Creator, is Man’s greatest folly. Man’s failure to learn and teach God’s Word, throughout the world, as He directed, has resulted in the world we live in today. A World gone mad!
A World that goes against God and His will for Man, whom He created in his image. A World mostly ignorant of God and “The Word of God.”
The beginning history of Humanity and the universe, and its creation, was told to Moses by God. Moses wrote the first five books of the Holy Bible, “The Word of God” while almost in constant contact with the Creator himself for over 40 years!
God selected, a reluctant Moses, as the leader to free God’s chosen people from over 400 years of enslavement by the country of Egypt. But Moses thought God’s chosen people would not believe that the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob, had appeared to him and sent him to deliver them from bondage.
To convince him to go, and to convince God’s chosen people, He told Moses to cast his shepherd rod on the ground. When it hit the ground, it turned into a serpent, which scared Moses. Then He told him to grab the serpent by its tail, and when he did, it turned back into the rod.
God also told Moses to stick his hand under his clothes on his breast, and then told him to pull it out, and when he did, his “hand was leprous as snow.” God then had him repeat the cycle, and when he did his hand was back to normal.
Then God told Moses those two signs and wonders should convince them that the God of their fathers had sent him to free them. But if not, then to draw some water from the river and pour it on dry ground and it would turn into blood.
The Bible tells of two occasions when Moses climbed up the mountain and spent 40 days and 40 nights with God, during which Moses did not drink water or eat bread. Moses spent more time with God, on Earth, than any other human being.
As witnessed by the apostles, Peter, James and John, they saw Moses (accompanied by the prophet Elijah) talking to Jesus some 14 centuries later, at what is called the Mount of Transfiguration (Matthew Chapter 17).
From the information above, one would think it is enough, for Man to believe in God, and that there is life after death. Yet, they say that, “Scholarly consensus sees Moses as a legendary figure and not a historical person, while retaining the possibility that a Moses-like figure existed.”
Apparently, the miseducated scholars, rather than believe in God and the Word of God, believe the artistic sequence drawing of an Ape, followed by sequent drawing changes, and eventually turning into a Human. But an Ape is an Ape, and a Human Being is a Human Being. Thank God for the difference!
It has been said that Charles Darwin thought it was absurd to believe that the human eye “could have been formed by natural selection.” But it is far more absurd to disbelieve God, the Creator, who created everything, including us, than to believe Darwin, and his ungodly “Theory of Evolution”!
Man’s unbelief leads to hell!
Manuel Ybarra, Jr.
Coalgate
