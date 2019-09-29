To the Editor:
Not everybody in the city of Edmond is rich, however, Mayor Dan O’Neil does not believe that. It became obvious after telling a single mother that an extra $200 on a water bill is not a major issue.
During a tense city council meeting on Sept 23, nearly 75 citizens came out to express their frustrations with what they consider abnormal water bills due to unknown reasons.
I do not know the circumstances or reasons behind the larger bills. But what I can tell you is that an extra $200 bill can break a family budget.
I remember the times during my childhood when all my single mother had was $5 in the bank account and still needed to buy dinner.
O’Neil’s statements not only hurt me, but it also hurt Edmond families and the reputation of the city council. The job of the council is to protect the people, not diminish the pain of a larger water bill.
“I do not think that would require a major issue,” O’Neil said to the single mother.
Has our mayor forgotten who he represents?
“Part of the reason it [cost] is high is because we want you to conserve it. If the cost of water is important to you, you cannot spend it," O'Neil said.
That is just not true and makes the city sound like it is charging homeowners just to make a profit. What is true is that our city is proactive in investing in its water system and that is the reason for the cost.
With the cost of water nearly double that of Oklahoma City or any surrounding city, the mayor needs to understand this basic human need is something that cannot be a light topic.
The citizens need to demand smart meters which will allow them to monitor their usage and remove the possibility of these incidents. While some incidents may be the fault of the homeowners, some have been proven to not be
None of the council members share the mayor’s views on this subject and some of them are proactively investigating the issue.
“This here is a problem,” Councilman Darrell Davis said.
The council and city need to address the concerns of each citizen and continue to make Edmond a great place to grow.
Thanks,
Eriech Tapia
Edmond
