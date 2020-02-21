To the Editor:
Nearly 30 years ago, my uncle, Jerry Cooper, died of AIDS. Not long after his death, my grandmother, Barbara, found a way to channel her grief into something positive for others. She founded the Oklahoma AIDS Care Fund, and together with my grandfather, Jackie Cooper, and a small group of friends, those pioneers helped transform the lives of Oklahomans living with HIV/AIDS.
Today the disease has largely become a manageable illness. People can live long, normal lives with proper treatment. Medications are expensive, many around $3,000 a month. Agencies like RAIN and Guiding Right rely on OACF for funding to aid lower-income individuals who need treatment.
Providing funding to those agencies has been OACF’s primary goal for 30 years. Today the need is just as great. Through the years, we have provided more than $14 million for HIV/AIDS assistance and prevention, education and outreach, and all of it has stayed right here in Oklahoma.
Our annual fundraiser, Red Tie Night, has always been a wonderful and lavish evening supporting our fellow Oklahomans living with HIV/AIDS. This year, however, we are doing something a little different to encourage existing patrons and a new generation of supporters to join our cause. “No Tie Night” will be Thursday, March 5at Park House in Oklahoma City. Guests can still expect dancing, drinks and light bites — all supporting our mission. Tickets are only $75. More information can be found at OKAIDSCareFund.com.
Today, we ask all Oklahomans to help support the mission my grandparents began so many years ago.
Graham Colton
OACF Board Member
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.