To the Editor:
Please oppose Gov. Kevin Stitt’s SoonerCare 2.0 block grant plan. It would result in Oklahoma getting 17% less in federal funding than traditional Medicaid expansion, which was supported by 313,000 Oklahomans who deserve to vote on State Question 802. Remember 90% of Medicaid expansion will be funded by bringing federal taxes we’ve already paid back to our state.
Instead of addressing health care for 220,772 uninsured Oklahomans with household income under 133% of federal poverty level, 2.0 targets only 154,405 working adults, ages 19-64, and ignores 70,000 Oklahomans who can’t comply with deliberately narrow requirements.
2.0 would force the poorest and the sickest to pay cost-sharing charges such as premiums, deductibles and co-payments, limiting funds for food and shelter.
2.0 excludes standard Medicaid benefits, such as early periodic screening, diagnosis and treatment, non-emergency medical transport (in a state with abysmal public transit) and long-term care.
2.0 requires 80 hours each month of mandatory work, school or community engagement and has been struck down by courts in Arkansas, Kentucky and Michigan for failing to align with Medicaid’s health care coverage objectives.
Tell Gov. Stitt he must schedule SQ 802 for a vote in 2020. He can’t ram through hastily constructed SoonerCare 2.0 to replace our ballot measure. We have until April 15 to comment by emailing federal.authorities@okhca.org or writing OHCA, Federal Authorities Unit 4345 N. Lincoln Blvd, OKC, 73102.
Mr. and Mrs. Timothy J. Wagner
Yukon
