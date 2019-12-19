Kind of an old story ... you know why Trump carries on about how he's gonna be treated "fair" in the Senate? Because White House Counsel and a Senate majority impeachment committee have been meeting to discuss the outcome. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell wants it short and sweet. Rub libtard noses in it kind of stuff. Oddly, Trump wants it to be a TV event. We'll have to see what happens with that.
The only thing that gives me any faith in a "legitimate" and impartial impeachment trial is the fact that McConnell is only a player, The SCOTUS Chief Justice John Roberts presides.
The other part, and this is what I think is the snake-oil part of McConnell ... he made the comment about it being a quick trial in January, laughing that he was "certain the President would not be removed by this Senate, provided there are no defections". Hmmm ... that paired to the comments from some other GOP operatives and frenemies and fair-weather turncoats gives me pause for sure.
Not to mention the pressure some of these Senators are facing at home, thanks to big donations for advertising on both sides. Though the GOP is running a pretty slick social media blitz, DNC is running print and bill boards in their home states.
Of note, Kendra Horn, who will surely be part of the floor vote next week, has taken a lot of flack on local TV. Even though, she has not been an active representative in the proceedings. Being a freshman, she does not serve on the committees involved. However, even in the face of a pretty ugly ad campaign against her, she has worked tirelessly to improve the living conditions on Tinker AFB for folks stationed there, a subject Mr. Russell never even broached.
Respectfully, Anthony J. Tompkins
Edmond
