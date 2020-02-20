To the Editor:
Governor Kevin Stitt has a cheap plan to shortcut Medicaid health care expansion after 313,000 citizens signed petitions to successfully bring that issue to a vote of the people in 2020.
He can’t find money to raise state employees’ salaries more than $50 a month or fund cost of living raises for retired state employees waiting for 11 years. But Stitt’s got $1.1 million to pay a Washington, D.C. carpetbagger called Guidehouse to swoop in and reorganize state government before Stitt, a newcomer to government even understands what government does. (Guidehouse already reorganized Arkansas. Why don’t we just go look at their website?)
He happily added another new Tourism employee and paid the Canadian company Operative Brand Consulting $259,065 on a contract totaling $415,000 to market our state. (That’s certainly easier than fixing it.) I’m sure Oklahoma’s top advertising/branding experts are thrilled after sharing their ideas for free since last summer at Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell’s request. The end result is a crummy, recycled idea that OKC Tourism Department used up in the 1990s. Imagine that.
Red Goldfarb
Yukon
