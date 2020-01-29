To the Editor:
The balance of power between patients, doctors and big insurance companies is completely out of whack in regards to surprise medical bills that hit every day Oklahomans.
Congress has the opportunity to fix surprise medical bills and get the policy right. Insurance companies are still pushing for a proposal known as “rate setting,” which allows them to boost their profits at the expense of patients, doctors, and hospitals. Rate setting in any form is still a major win for insurers — and a loss for patients.
Congress should instead look to legislative proposals that stop surprise medical bills by that putting patients first and protecting their access to medical care. Independent Dispute Resolution (IDR) is a proven, fair solution that is already working at the state level in Texas.
Hospitals’ razor thin operating margins evaporate, and doctors can’t afford to keep their practices open. The effect on rural communities, where hospitals are already in financial distress, would be especially devastating.
Congress can’t let this happen — and they shouldn’t fall for false compromises that are just rate setting in disguise. The real solution is Independent Dispute Resolution. It protects patients. It’s proven. And it’s fair. It takes patients out of medical disputes.
Monica Collison
Executive Director
Oklahoma Rural Association
