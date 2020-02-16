To the Editor:
I cleaned the editor’s teeth (HIPAA be damned) and now I read the newspaper.
You want to get to know someone quickly? Clean their teeth. I like to guess if people floss ... we can tell 96.3% of the time. As for the editor, I thought he flossed. He doesn’t.
Genetics go a long way in this world, both the good and the bad. The editor doesn’t build tartar and I have high cholesterol. You can’t win them all.
Since he’s an editor, I told him about my 12-year-old daughter who wants to be a writer. Then I said, “But I wonder how she’ll pay the bills?” The editor’s eyes twitched, telling me that my question required a response.
It turns out, the editor is passionate about what he does. And passion makes important work, not the other way around.
We talked about how the world needs writers who can put down ideas in a format other than hashtags. We need writers who sign their name to what we write. We need writers who create stories that affect the way we live out our own story.
I knew he was correcting me, but he did it in an encouraging way. You don’t want to irritate someone who has sharp instruments in your mouth.
So thank you to all of the writers out there. Keep doing the important work. As for the editor, you are lucky to have him.
And just for the record, you really should floss (genetics be damned).
Sarah Wolfe
Edmond
