To the Editor:
A letter in the Sunday Oklahoman from Bill Horn of Edmond (“Stop the negativity against Inhofe,” The Oklahoman, 3/29/20) got my attention. Mr. Horn referenced Senator Inhofe’s distinguished career and recommended voting for him again as “the best person we can elect for a senator.”
Senator Inhofe published his book in 2012 entitled “The Greatest Hoax: How the Global Warming Conspiracy Threatens Your Future.” I confirmed with Senator Inhofe’s staff this year that he still holds the position that atmospheric warming is natural and not caused by emissions of gases from human sources.
President Trump and Vice President Pence similarly campaigned on a platform claiming that global warming science is “a hoax and a myth.” To boost the economy and reduce costs to American business and industry, this administration and their appointees, with the apparent support of their party in Congress, have reversed some 100 environmental regulations.
Science, including medical science, is real and can be ignored only with serious consequences. Global warming science has been assembled in reports by the IPCC (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change) since its founding 32 years ago. Its latest report asserted that the world has just 12 years left in which to implement drastic reductions in emissions of CO2 and other greenhouse gases, lest catastrophic climate changes become unstoppable. That was two years ago.
Changes by families, churches and businesses will not be enough. Needed are policies and regulations to stave off climate consequences forecast to endanger civilization as we know it.
Nathaniel Batchelder
Oklahoma City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.