To the Editor:
Spring is here, a favorite time of the year. But, sad to say, things like coronavirus come along and beautiful spring days are instead more like those dreaded stormy days when the power goes out, and we sit in the dark with only a candle until things clear up and get better.
But when you’ve lived as long as me, you’ll know though bad things may last for several months, times will always get better.
Go ahead, if unemployment pay doesn’t stretch, and you need help paying your rent or car payment, ask parents or grandparents for a loan, but know some can’t — at least for very long! Even we older ones are concerned about coronavirus we are facing, but likely that will be over in a few months, and if we are older let’s provide counsel to the younger and even help — from the few of us who are able.
They may be healthy and able but they have problems enough, so if we can find a way, we need to help.
Even the I.R.S. is trying to help, giving extra time to prepare taxes — gosh, they never helped me before! The bankers are even giving folks more time on student loans, and unfortunate ones in jail get a break on bail — to help cut down on crowding. Even the Democrats and Republicans agreed on something — coronavirus legislation. It has been so long since they agreed on anything, I can’t even remember that far back!
Only police and firefighters, the National Guard, other soldiers who sacrificed or died, the Salvation Army and their like, Catholics Christians, or Jews, or one who is there when you need a friend, have done so much before!
Older ones who want to help — I don’t know how, but we’ll think of something. God only knows what those children in our family all all younger ones mean to us! Those more problem-filled younger days may be over for us, but oh, to live long enough to see our kids and step-kids, and all younger ones get past this coronavirus, and see smiles on all of their faces! So, let’s do what little we can, as much as we can, to help those we love get through this sooner, if only by a day!
Celebrate? Not yet!
Donald Dean Self
Edmond
