To the Editor:
This is a letter to Senator James Lankford.
After listening to all the facts surrounding the impeachment trial, you know President Trump broke the law. You know he was wrong and you know he tried to cover it up. You know he betrayed our national security.
You know he only cares about what is good for Trump and not what is good for the country. The fact he will not allow witnesses is a small hint. Most Americans want to hear from witnesses (but to be fair, we heard from various witnesses via video clips during the opening statements — they all were extremely compelling).
Please, for the love of God, vote for the right thing to do. "If right doesn't matter, we're lost. If the truth doesn't matter, we're lost." If a man committed murder, for example, you wouldn't take a poll to see what others thought, you would convict. This is similar. President Trump broke the law, repeatedly and unabashedly. He tried to engage a foreign power for his personal gain. He must be stopped.
Please, do the right thing and at the very least, get those witnesses to testify. You know he will not stop doing what he wants, regardless who it hurts. You know he sullies the office of the president of the United States.
You said yourself that he is not a good role model for children. The president of the United States is not a good role model. Think about that; make it a bumper sticker. Put this saying on your wall. Turn it into a poem. If anything, the president should absolutely be a role model. Lots of little children say (used to say) they wanted to be president when they grow up. It's a dream to which they aspire. In this administration, that is not so. He is not a good role model because he tried to elicit a foreign power to do his personal bidding.
I could go on and on, but you've heard it all while sitting, listening (I hope) to all that was said in the hearing. President Trump broke the law (again) and he must be held accountable.
Sincerely,
Lissa Wohltmann
Edmond
