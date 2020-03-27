To the Editor:
The COVID-19 pandemic is causing people to lose their jobs only to be left to wonder how their bills will get paid, schools and daycares to close which means children of all ages will have to stay home forcing the parents to figure out a way for their children to eat three meals a day, and who will watch them if the parent has a job that is essential. Colleges are closing campuses forcing students to pack all their belongings and figure out where they will stay in less then a week. If they are able to go back home to their parents house the parents will have to figure out how they will eat, as well.
While most people go to college to better themselves, for some college is an escape from their home environment that isn’t a place to live. This can be said for children as well. Everyone is being thrown curve balls from different areas of their life all at once. Several schools have closed down completely passing students this semester, and giving them the opportunity to come back in the Spring semester. I was wondering if this is something that UCO is looking into doing as well?
As a student, school is the last thing that is on my mind. I’m trying to figure out how my bills will stay paid, worrying if I will have a job each day, how my sisters and brothers will eat, how my parents’ bills will get paid because they have both been laid off. This on top of trying to make sure we all stay healthy and don’t have symptoms of COVID-19.
Converting to online school requires WiFi. WiFi requires money. Do we spend money on WiFi instead of putting the money towards a bill, or food that my 14-year-old sister has to eat? Laptops — I understand that the school rented out laptops for those who need them but what good is it without any WiFi?
The last thing on my mind is college and I’m sure it’s the last thing on many other students’ minds at this critical moment in everyone’s life. I find it extremely unfair that due to COVID-19 we are forced to continue the semester, even if it is online, in this chaotic moment that leaves us unfocused, unprepared and distorted.
Tycia Conner
UCO student
Tulsa
