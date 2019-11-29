To the Editor:
Being an older American, I want my members of Congress to address skyrocketing prescription drug prices. There are bipartisan proposal in Congress to fix this but they seem to just lay there. Like many seniors I cannot afford to keep paying higher and higher prices for medications I need. No one should have to choose between putting food on the table and filling life-saving prescriptions. I am demanding my members of Congress to vote yes on a bill that lowers drug prices.
Sincerely,
Stan Chapman
Oklahoma City
