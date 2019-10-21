To the Editor:
Customer-owned solar generation has taken off all over the country in the last five years, and Oklahoma, being the 6th most favorable state for solar production, is starting to catch wind of this proven technology. But after this week’s City Council vote, if Edmond residents want solar, they need to understand that space is limited.
On Monday, the City Council voted to accept a plan that would allow net-metering of power produced and consumed by their residents. Or rather, systems like solar that generate power and put it “back on the grid” to be used by other customers. According to the Edmond City Council’s website, this net-metering allowance was created to support customer-owned distributed generation (DG) systems such as solar.
So as an Edmond resident who owns the largest full-service solar power company in the state, I will say that this is a step in the right direction. Unfortunately, it’s a very small step. It only allows 1% of residents to participate. By those estimations, there is only room for 215 solar customers in all of Edmond under this agreement. That is obviously extremely limiting.
Edmond’s distributed generation plan is not the most favorable in the state. But it is much better than what was originally proposed by Edmond Electric on Sept. 9. I commend Glenn Fisher and his staff at Edmond Electric for listening to Edmond residents and industry leaders when going back to the drawing board to come up with the plan that was passed this week.
Consumers of solar energy are experiencing amazing return on investment with some of the customers realizing projections as high as 72% cost savings over traditional utility services only.
My company is hosting a number of informational events throughout the Edmond community in order to better inform residents about solar; how it works, what to watch out for with out-of-state “contractors,” and why it is advantageous to harness the abundant and renewable power of the sun.
J.W. Peters
Edmond
President of Solar Power of Oklahoma.
