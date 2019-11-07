To the Editor:
If you’re on social media, you’ve seen at least one of those viral posts meant to affirm diversity in parenthood. They often draw comparisons, like breast or bottle feeding, home or public schooling and working or stay-at-home motherhood. They are a refreshing reminder that, although approaches may differ, most parents are doing all they can to provide the best care for their children. As a mother myself, I appreciate these posts. But as the mother of an immunocompromised child, I know there are differences that we can’t afford to accept.
With flu season approaching, I wish I could impart the importance of immunizations to every parent. I wish I could make them see that though a choice might exist for their child, it does not exist for my son. While many are misled by the misinformation surrounding immunizations not based in science, they miss the crucial role they play in the health of our community. For my son and many others, the flu is not merely a ‘right of winter passage’ or a few days spent in bed. It is a hospital stay. It is a fight that, if we’re lucky, we get to come home from.
With all the misinformation, I urge you to talk with your family doctor about any concerns you have about the flu shot or any other vaccine. While we celebrate our differences, may we also celebrate unity when it comes to protecting public health. Get your flu shot this season.
Angela Slayton
Edmond
