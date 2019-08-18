To the Editor,
Carbon dioxide and other gases such as methane and water vapor act on our atmosphere the same way your car windows do on a bitterly cold, sunny day. You return to the car, get in and find it comfortably warm. The windows allow solar energy to easily enter the car and be trapped inside as it keeps reflecting off the inside of the windows.
As is often the case with controversial matters, the subject of climate change is easier to comprehend when we examine some numbers.
We most often hear about atmospheric CO2 (carbon dioxide) content. The key CO2 numbers: pre-Industrial Revolution — 1800, atmospheric CO2 was 180 parts per million (PPM).
Current atmospheric CO2 content is 410 parts per million (PPM). This is a 227% increase over 200+ years.
How is it possible that an atmospheric constituent present at aparts per million level is such a concern?
In our Earth’s atmosphere, carbon dioxide acts like the car windows; some of the solar energy is absorbed and re-radiated back toward the Earth’s surface by the atmospheric CO2 molecules.
The carbon dioxide molecules form a barrier, like those windows, that essentially traps or holds in the solar energy, thus increasing our Earth’s surface temperature. As noted above, the current concern is the rate at which Earth's surface temperature goes up and is proportional to the total amount of atmospheric CO2 added since the start of the industrial revolution.
The potential for dangerous, runaway climate change is very real. Our children, grandchildren, friends, neighbors and our world will be greatly affected if significant action is not taken.
Prevention is always preferable to ignoring an approaching calamity. What will be our message to the future?
Thank you for your interest in this vital issue.
Bill Arnold
Oklahoma City
