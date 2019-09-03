To the Editor:
In 2001 our son Jackson was born with a neurological abnormality; our baby was missing part of his brain. Doctors didn’t have many answers, but they encouraged us to wait to see how he developed. We began therapies and schools, and we waited. We had doctors tell us not to ask for too many referrals all at once as it caused issues with the insurance system, so we spaced out visits to specialist and waited. At school meetings, I was told that Jackson had too many goals — more than other students; we set up private therapies multiple times a week. We sat in countless waiting rooms and waited.
In early 2007, it was clear that Jackson was going to have developmental disabilities for the rest of his life. Jackson’s IQ was only half that of his five-year-old peers. We sought services through the Oklahoma Department of Human Services Developmental Disabilities Services. Jackson clearly qualified, but funds were low. We were put on the official waiting list. Each year, I’d follow up, but the list hardly moved. We dealt with my husband’s deployments and other family stressors but still no services were available. We were not alone; in 2017 there were over 7,000 individuals on the waiting list. Even after two years of supplemental funding, there are currently still over 5,000 on the list. Services provided by DDS include community support, job shadowing, respite care, medical equipment, and other supports that allow those with intellectual or developmental needs to remain in their homes and to participate in meaningful ways in the community.
Jackson has spent over 12 years on the waiting list. He just turned 18 and is still waiting. As a family, we are told to be patient and not ask for too much when services eventually become available. We are made to feel shame for the expectation of support; made to feel greedy for asking for basic help. In writing this letter, I considered not using Jackson’s name but a plea to our legislators should not need to be done anonymously. Those with disabilities should not be made to feel ashamed of wanting to be part of our communities. Oklahoma should be ashamed of making them wait.
Crystal M. Nolen
Edmond
