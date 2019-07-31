To the Editor:
Oklahoma’s back to school sales-tax-free shopping weekend is coming up: starting at 12:01 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, and ending at midnight Sunday, Aug. 4. There’s a whole list of items that consumers can purchase tax-free. The Oklahoma Tax Commission has a list of items on its website. They have a place for generally asked questions: https://www.ok.gov/tax/faqs.html#q2244
Some of the items for back-to-school tax-exempt shopping I find somewhat amusing. For example, steel-toed boots can be purchased during this back-to-school shopping time. I didn’t realize students and teachers need to wear steel-toed footwear.
Lingerie and wedding dresses, garters and garter belts, are also on the list of tax-free items. I guess we need to make sure newlyweds have a night to remember in Oklahoma. It would be awful if paying sales tax kept them from it.
Rubber pants are another item that is on the list of tax-free merchandise. I suppose teachers need rubber pants for the next time they protest at the Capitol, so they can wade through the knee-deep manure that’s generated inside the building.
One thing that’s not on the sales-tax “holiday” list during the back-to-school shopping weekend is school supplies. A person shouldn’t really be surprised, though; the Oklahoma Legislature has a reputation for ensuring that our schools are funded sufficiently and students have every opportunity that’s available to students in other states.
Just kidding.
Really, though, who would pass a law authorizing a back-to-school tax-free shopping weekend and omit school supplies from the list of tax-exempt items?
The Legislature has appropriated $7.999 billion to operate state government in Fiscal Year 2020 – but they can’t make school supplies tax-exempt for one weekend?! Why does this not surprise me?
I served in the legislature for six years and I guess I should know better than to expect some common sense. We tried to amend this law so school supplies would be on the list of tax-free items. The chairman of the Appropriations Committee decided it was too expensive to give parents and school children a tax break on pens and pencils, laptops and iPads for even one weekend.
But the Legislature has been able to find money for new floors and curtains inside their State Capitol offices, a space port that’s never launched a single space flight, and refunds of your excise taxes if your boat and motor get stolen within 90 days of purchase.
Legislative priorities are out of whack, and elections have consequences.
You can always reach your state Representative at (405) 521-2711, and your state Senator at (405) 524-0126. Don’t hesitate to express your opinion on any issue of interest or concern to you.
James Lockhart
Heavener
