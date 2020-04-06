To the Editor:
These are the five bills that the Oklahoma Legislature will be considering today. Passage of all seems assured. Surely, we live in a time when we are moving to more centralized governing authority.
Despite the “Emergency” provisions in these bills, only one, at this time, has provision for auditing functions. Only one requires some provision for a business plan or for annual reporting. Despite the “emergency” status, none of these proposed laws has a termination date.
Truly, my friends, we have, here, a pig’s breakfast with dramatically less opportunity for public oversight. There is some provision for ‘open meetings compliance,’ but no requirement for public announcement of any meetings
House Bill 2480
A gutting of the current operating authority of the Board of Corrections. The board goes from 7 to 9, with the governor appointing 5 of the openings. Compensation determined by the Governor.
http://webserver1.lsb.state.ok.us/cf_pdf/2019-20%20ENR/hB/HB2480%20ENR.PDF
House Bill 2479
The Juvenile Affairs gives the governor, alone the authority to appoint 5 of the 9 members to the governing board. Formerly it was 7, with provisions for representations of districts of the state. That disappears. There is a phrase that thought shall be given to matters of race or gender—governing by suggestion, gentlemen.
http://webserver1.lsb.state.ok.us/cf_pdf/2019-20%20ENR/hB/HB2479%20ENR.PDF
House Bill 2483
The Mental Health and Substance Abuse department, too, is selected by the governor and pay is determined by the governor, as is the case with the two, above. Current law requires governing board membership by a allopathic physician, and osteopathic physician and a medical doctor. All are absent in this proposed bill.
Senate Bill 456
Pertaining to the Health Care Authority, there is no mention of term of office of the CEO (nor in any of the House Bills, above) An annual Jan 1 report to the governor, senate Pro-tem and the house speaker is required; an annual business plan is required; an independent auditor is required.
Do note the provision “Authority may make patient volume adjustments.” “… may also make supplemental payments to medical schools.”
Included at the tail end, here, is that this action is taken as there is an emergency. (I believe that this type of clause is in some of the House Bills above, too.)
https://static.votesmart.org/static/billtext/66628.pdf
Senate Bill 457
Pertaining to the State Transportation Commission … again, now 9 members, too: 1 member at large from anywhere in the state; the other 8 members dividing up the state by its 8 DOT districts. The governor appoints people from 5, 6, 7, 8 (including Tulsa and far west Oklahoma); the speaker gets 2 and 3 and the president of the Senate gets 1 and 4. A salary of $4,800 is provided. There is no requirement of a business plan nor any audit. But it does contain an emergency provision.
https://static.votesmart.org/static/billtext/66623.pdf
These, collectively, represent a massive increase in executive power with dramatically less legislative and public oversight — a clear move away from democratic principles so important to our American way of life.
Most sadly, there is no date given in any of this proposed legislation, for a date certain ending this emergency action. The Senate and the House are giving away their oversight responsibilities — with no plan to recover it to the normal and constitutionally designated roles.
Sincerely,
Roger Harms
Edmond
