Edmond residents should be able to decide what kind of city they want to live in, but growth gusto could drag our city down to the lowest suburban denominator.
On Saturday, there was a lot of talk about development east of U.S. Interstate 35, where most homeowners have houses on big lots hidden by hills and trees. They wish they had faster internet service, but east Edmond has a semi-rural feel with zero traffic congestion, easy access to the interstate, and Edmond’s largest body of water. Also, quick access to Pops. Dominoes won’t deliver, but if you chose to live in the sort-of-country, you knew that going in and didn’t care. There’s always take-out.
Developers look at east Edmond and dollar signs pop up in their eyes like Scrooge McDuck’s on a tour of Fort Knox. City Manager Larry Stevens talks about the importance of density, despite the lack of it being the reason anyone wanted to live on that side of town in the first place. Mayor Dan O’Neil is concerned that Stevens’ drive for density will make urban forester Ryan Ochsner’s goal of saving 30% of the trees hard to reach.
It’s like watching politicians stampeding through the doors at Best Buy on Black Friday because they can get taxpayers at 40% off retail until 6 a.m.
Perpetual economic growth is a fallacy; carried out far enough, consumption-fueled growth runs out of fuel to consume. Edmond is solvent; nothing says we have to keep building houses and strip malls and mixed-use projects.
Allen, Texas, just north of Dallas, is about Edmond’s size, with comparable demographics. The 2016 population was 99,179; Edmond’s was 91,191. Allen has 26.1 square miles; Edmond has 33.94. But Allen’s population density is more than one-third greater than Edmond’s with 3,660 residents per square mile. Edmond’s is about 2,687.
Take a drive on Texas Highway 121 and think about whether you’d like to live in Allen instead of Edmond. Then take a look at the south side of Second Street just east of I-35 where last week Oklahoma Christian School bulldozed every available tree to make way for a new elementary building. They should have their building, certainly, but consider how the elimination of the trees changed the area’s feel in one day; how much less Allen-like it would be with even a single row of trees as a buffer.
The Edmond Neighborhood Alliance’s Mark Nash said, “We’ve got to figure out a way to build that infrastructure east of I-35 correctly.”
The city knows how to build sewers and roads. The problem lies in who gets to decide what “correctly” means as it relates to the type of development the infrastructure supports. To Oklahoma City developers such as Marva Ellard and Steve Mason, it means reviving and renewing areas that have outlived their original roles, and the results are useful, habitable spaces that maintain the feel and integrity of the area.
But there are many like former Vancouver, British Columbia, planning director Brent Toderian who contend that growth is both inevitable and desirable for a good city.
“When people suggest a city is getting too big,” he wrote, “shift the conversation from quantity to quality.”
In other words, redirect their thinking. Bamboozle them.
If the city is to tear down east Edmond’s trees and flatten its hills to give us another Buffalo Wild Wings, residents must be vigilant. There is no unbuilding it. We must not be bamboozled.
© Ted Streuli 2020
