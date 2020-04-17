The COVID-19 pandemic created an opportunity for schools. The shutdown began on March 11 when the Thunder-Jazz game was cancelled on the spot, just as students were heading into Spring Break. The break was extended a week, but by the time school was to resume April 6, the remainder of the school year had been demoted to an online system of voluntary learning.
U.S. News and World Report ranked our K-12 system 43rd in the nation in 2019, as it did the year before. We shrug and make the “Thank God for Mississippi” joke. That’s like the men’s hockey team losing early in the tournament and saying, “Hey, at least we beat Kyrgyzstan.” No one throws that team a ticker-tape parade.
Edmond schools are among the best in Oklahoma. We have compassionate principals and talented, enthusiastic, dedicated teachers. But when the going got tough, district and state administrators decided the game wasn’t worth playing because it was too hard to win. Instead of putting education first, they decided to stand aside and run out the clock on the 2019-2020 school year.
That surrender is an online portal that students use to find assignments posted every Monday. It’s a one-size-fits-all approach that left students, classes and schools that were excelling slogging through material they’ve already mastered.
My fourth grader was so exasperated that he asked if he could do the fifth- and sixth-grade assignments instead.
It doesn’t matter because it doesn’t count. The season ended March 13 with the halftime grades going in the book. Students can redo work from the first half to improve their grades, but none of the new work will be recorded. Worse, no one is even looking at it to know whether the assignments were completed, or if they were done correctly. No one is taking attendance.
Whether a student shows up for the last quarter of the school year at all is up to the students and their parents, and neither the district nor the state cares one way or the other.
It took my eighth grader approximately 4.3 seconds to figure that out, and it will take me the remaining seven weeks to convince him he should do the work anyway.
The rationale is that some students don’t have access to the Internet, and without access, they can’t do the work and would be unfairly penalized with low grades. No one has explained why those students couldn’t just be excused; if they can’t access required work, they can’t access the dashboard system either.
In Edmond, 90.1% of homes have a broadband subscription, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The district’s enrollment is just shy of 25,000. New York City has 1.1 million K-12 students. Only 79.4% of the city has a broadband subscription. And yet in about one week, the nation’s largest school district figured out how to put them all online, count the grades, and take attendance. New Mexico, rated worst in the country for K-12 education, used the Oklahoma model.
Students shouldn’t be penalized because they don’t have Internet access. But the 90% that do shouldn’t be penalized either, and throwing in the towel on one-fourth of their school year is cheating them out of the education they’re owed.
When my 10-year-old and 13-year-old grow up, they will remember this semester as the one in which the adults in charge of the school system flunked education.
© Ted Streuli 2020
