There have been a lot of updates out of the Governor’s office this past week concerning the COVID-19 virus.
To continue efforts to stop the virus’ spread, all statewide requirements under the governor’s executive orders have been extended to April 30. This includes the closure of all non-essential businesses and bars; restaurants providing pickup and delivery services only; the postponement of all elective surgeries, minor medical procedures and non-emergency dental procedures; the “Safer at Home” order for adults over the age of 65 and vulnerable individuals with compromised immune systems; the prohibition of visitations to nursing homes and long-term care facilities; and the limiting of gatherings to no more than 10 people.
Last Thursday, the governor declared a statewide health emergency through the end of April to allow him to waive statutory and regulatory requirements as well as coordinate a statewide response with city and county health departments. Among other things, this will allow healthcare workers with lapsed or inactive certifications or licenses to quickly return to the workforce and help first responders better manage their personal protective equipment (PPE).
We’ll be convening in special session on Monday, April 6 to approve the health emergency declaration. We’ll also meet in regular session to approve use of emergency reserve funding to address the state’s pending revenue failure.
The State Board of Equalization is meeting Monday to certify the current fiscal year’s $416 million revenue failure caused by falling oil prices and economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. Once a failure is declared, the legislature can use up to 3/8 of the $806 million Rainy Day Fund, which would be $302 million. Then because of the emergency declaration, we can also use another 25% or $201 million of the Fund. Fortunately, that will leave us with about $87 million that can be utilized should revenues continue to fall prior to the beginning of the next fiscal year, which starts on July 1.
The state is also anticipating a revenue shortfall of at least $450 million for the upcoming fiscal year. Again, being in a state of emergency, we could access 3/8 of the Rainy Day Fund, which would still be based off the current $806 million amount so we could use up to another $302 million for next year’s budget.
It appears Oklahoma overall will get around $1.5 billion through the federal stimulus package. However, only about $844 million will go directly for state government with the remainder going to Oklahoma City, Tulsa and tribal governments for their COVID-19 response efforts. The state is also expecting an increase in Medicaid matching funds, which will help tremendously.
The Governor and state Health Commissioner are urging health care providers and testing centers to loosen testing requirements. Currently, the state has 13,000 test kits so they want everyone who has the symptoms (temperature of 100.4 or higher, dry cough and shortness of breath) to be tested. The state has also expanded its public-private partnership with labs around the state to increase the overall capacity for processing tests. Previously, they were being sent out of state so results will be available much quicker.
The State Department of Health is trying to open additional drive thru testing locations around the state. You can find these locations at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Be sure to call ahead of time to verify if you should be tested. You can also call 211 if you’re experiencing symptoms to see how you need to proceed.
My office is getting a lot of calls and emails about problems with filing for unemployment. The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission website and call center have been inundated with the historic number of people filing. They’re updating the website to account for the new federal rules including those for self-employed individuals, which has never been included before, and other necessary changes. They have also brought in around 200 employees from other state agencies to help in the call center.
These state employees, like many others in our various agencies, are working long hours under extremely stressful conditions so please be patient. Know that they’re doing all they can to address your questions and needs.
Again, you can find a comprehensive list of all state COVID-19 resources at www.covidresources.ok.gov.
In closing, I want to say how proud I am of the citizens of Edmond. Our community has the highest Census participation rate so far in the state. Keep it up!
Please contact me at Adam.Pugh@oksenate.gov or (405) 521-5622 if I can be of any assistance.
