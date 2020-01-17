To the Editor:
The Jan. 8 article by James Coburn is appalling for its support of the Iranian Totalitarian regime. To boost Coburn’s anti-American agenda, he relied on Rasta Rastakhiz, who believes that Soleimani’s “admirers considered him as a unifying and beloved figure.”
Rastakhiz fails to consider the thousands of Iranians who have died at the hand of the terrorist Soleimani or the hundreds of American soldiers who have died. Fortunately for Rastakhiz he makes his living in the United States, where his free speech is protected.
Iranian citizens protesting in Iran against the government face deadly government crackdowns. Even Iranian Olympic medalist Kimia Alizadeh has left Iran due to political injustice.
It is not surprising that Coburn supports Iran as does many news organizations. However, it is surprising that UCO would have a teacher like Rastakhiz who believes that Iran is “confident enough to drag the U.S. into a very long war.”
Fortunately, the inept Iranian military was not able to hurt or kill any American military with their 16 ballistic missiles. Meanwhile, President Trump with two Hellfire missiles took out terrorist Soleimani, the number two man in Iran. Perhaps Rastakhiz may want to revise his overconfident assessment of Iranian might.
It is a shame that Coburn from The Edmond Sun failed to list the many Iranian terrorist strikes against the United States, including: In 1983 the Iranian-backed Hezbollah terrorists group bombed the U.S. Embassy in Lebanon, killing 258 Americans; in June 2019 two oil tankers were attacked in the Gulf of Oman by Iran; later in June, Iran shot down a U.S. Navy done; in July, Iran seized a British-flagged oil tanker; in September 2019 Iran used missiles to attack a facility owned by the Saudis; in December, a rocket attack by Iranian-backed Iraqi militias left an American defense contractor dead; and finally in late December, Soleimani-led protestors attacked the U.S. Embassy in Iraq and burned buildings and equipment.
Coburn obviously felt more inclined to defend Iran with a local teacher than support our military after years of Iranian terrorist aggression.
Dan Dalpini
Edmond
