Another attempt to bypass the voters of Oklahoma through legislation is underway in the State Senate. Senate Bill 1674 is an attempt to change reforms made through State Question 780, overwhelmingly passed by voters in 2016.
Ryan Kiesel, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Oklahoma, said, “… prison and incarceration are not answers to Oklahoma’s drug problem.”
We agree with him and believe the legislature should keep hands off.
Kris Steele, executive director of Oklahomans for Criminal Justice Reform, in response to the Senate’s passage of SB 1674 stated, “It’s unfortunate that there have been repeated attempts by the legislature to undo the will of the people by rolling back State Question 780. It’s even more mind-boggling that in an election year, legislators would act against the vote of their constituents who overwhelmingly approved SQ 780 in 2016.
“Safeguards remain in place under current law to protect children from individuals found guilty of distributing drugs. Data shows that SQ 780 is safe, smart and works. If enacted, SB 1674 would effectively make felons of people who need treatment and support without any public safety benefit.”
We agree with Steele and want to see reforms made in SQ780 play out.
One senator in support of SB1674 said lawmakers have the responsibility to re-examine state questions — “to massage and look at to see if we need to do something about it.”
We need this senator and all lawmakers to understand they are public servants who are to perform the will of the people, not to change the will of the people. There’s no need to “massage” the reforms put into place through SQ780.
We believe the legislature should be looking at ways to provide treatment and support for those who need help, and we encourage our lawmakers to discontinue their support of SB1674 and allow the reforms that have been put in place to do what they are intended to do.
