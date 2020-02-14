It’s about that time of year when New Year’s resolutions seem like a really dumb idea. My husband and I are in the final two weeks of a six-week body transformation challenge at our gym and the two of us are currently rethinking all of our life choices. Sure, we’ve cleaned up our eating habits, feel amazing, and our pants fit great, but we also find ourselves dreaming of the finish line, and along with it, the opportunity for a little indulgence.
Will we undo everything we’ve done? Not likely, but you can bet your padlocked candy jar that we will be tossing our protein bowls aside temporarily for a chips and queso fix, followed by a double-dipped, chocolate-something or other.
In the meantime, we’ve been living vicariously through our children and their slightly laxer dietary lifestyle. And although we’ve managed to keep them away from the “girls who sell the cookies,” as my youngest often says, we didn’t wait for our challenge to end to take them to one of Edmond’s newest hot spots for cool treats: Cities Ice Cream.
Located in the quickly growing, and already popular Edmond Railyard, Cities opened late last year with a Christmas-themed decorating scheme that impressed. Cities is the sister store to Midtown mainstay, Capitals Ice Cream, named for its location in Oklahoma’s capital city. The holiday timing of the Edmond store’s premier proved the perfect opportunity to embrace the season.
“We’re just a bunch of people who really love going all out with Christmas decorations,” said Tyler Ashburn, general manager of the two stores. “Last year, we decorated our original store with a ton of festive decorations and guests loved it. We thought it could be fun to immediately open our new store, Cities, with that same amount of Christmas cheer.”
Guests flipped for the theme and social media was filled with pictures of the evergreen-adorned ice cream shop. Now that the holidays are long-gone, the store has moved on from red and green, but continues to be a lively spot on the downtown Edmond landscape. Décor-wise, the shop is in a transition phase, but look for a new design scheme completed by the end of February, including a mural and some new neon.
As far as the ice cream goes, the concept is simple. Start with a vanilla base and let your imagination run wild by pairing the ice cream with a cookie, a waffle cone, turning it into a shake, or adding one of the many mix-ins that include candy, nuts, cereal, fruits, and more. Current February specials include red velvet cake, cherry pie, and brownies. There are also new cookie flavors like s’mores cookies with toasted marshmallow fluff, red velvet cookie with cream cheese frosting, and the classic chocolate chip.
“Our menu changes every month so we’re always having seasonal flavors and themes coming in,” Ashburn said. Think ice cream with blackberry cobbler mixed in during the summer, and avocado or lime in the spring. Cities is also a hit with the non-traditional ice cream fans, offering a dairy-free version that doesn’t sacrifice taste. And look for local roaster, Sincerely Coffee Roasters to provide the grind-on-demand beans for coffee service that will be added to the location soon.
Our party of five loves the options at Cities. Our first visit was over the Christmas break when the amazing holiday décor was still hanging and we had the best time making up crazy ice cream combos.
“Our most popular item on the menu is Cookies and Cream which has Oreos, chocolate chip cookies, and Cookie Crisp swirled into vanilla ice cream. We keep it on our menu year-round because it is such a fan favorite,” Ashburn said. “We’re a group of friends who started this concept with friendship in mind. We love getting creative with ice cream and have new ideas all the time for how we can make delicious specials.”
You can bet my smaller waistband that we will back for another go-round in two weeks to see what kind of out-of-this-world indulgence all five of us can enjoy. Even the most transformed among us can use a little sweet treat every now and then.
Cities is located at 23 West First Street at the Edmond Railyard in downtown Edmond. They can be contacted at 405-254-6676, or online at capitalsicecream.com.
