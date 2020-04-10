It’s Easter and we’ve experienced the death of our lives as we knew them and a resurrection that we’re still sorting out.
“This is it,” my wife said this week. “We’ve become an online society. Just like that, we changed.”
It was March 11, a month ago, that the Thunder-Jazz game was cancelled on the spot, the seminal event marking a spot between our old lives and our new ones.
It’s clear that people want to be connected. Even we introverts, who have waited a lifetime for someone to tell us to go home, stay isolated and read a book, want a bit of human contact. We miss our friends, worry about our relatives, wonder what’s going on outside the one-block radius visible from our windows.
Several such efforts were launched by Possibilities, Inc. Executive Director Byron Jackson, who used Zoom to organize coffee times at 10 a.m. and happy hours at 5 p.m. and a 24-hour somethingathon that started Saturday morning and ran in one-hour segments until Sunday morning, live on Facebook. I met new people over coffee a couple of mornings and a few more over old fashioneds in the afternoons. Conversations meandered and when they came to a standstill, Byron was ready with a talk-inducing question to spur it back to life.
Can you make new friends without meeting them? Turns out you can.
Twenty-four Bridges in 24 Hours, as the somethingathon was called, gave me a chance to drop in on conversations with Mary Mélon, head of The Foundation for Oklahoma City Public Schools and Sara Roberts, who serves on the board, talking about the state of public education. But the important thought was about how Generation C will experience the world differently than all the Boomers, X-ers, Y-ers and Millennials before them.
They’ll feel more vulnerable. And they’ll be okay saying so.
Byron asked in the late-night session I did with Scott Carter what we found most moving in the past three weeks, which was an easy one. The near-universal support for people to stay home, to put their health and family before business has been a non-partisan outpouring, as has support for those on the frontlines who can’t stay home. Egos have been shelved as entertainers broadcast from their living rooms without sound techs, backup bands, costumes or makeup just to make the connection. It speaks to how vulnerable we all feel.
There will be at least two lasting changes. We will be technologically unafraid. We had already conquered Netflix and Grub Hub, but we’ve been slow to embrace online meetings and online healthcare over their in-person counterparts. Those reservations faded nearly overnight, and that could have long-term implications for a lot of industries, commercial real estate heading the list. We don’t need a two-car garage anymore as sharing a car looks a lot easier, but we might have to start building houses with two offices.
The other sea change is that sense of vulnerability. Since the Declaration of Independence, Americans have felt physically vulnerable on our own turf precious few times: The Civil War, the 1918 flu epidemic, Pearl Harbor, 9/11. Something that could kill us shows up about less than once per generation, but other than the1918 flu we could fight it off with guns.
COVID-19 will force changes to everything from unemployment insurance to restaurants, healthcare and education. But our sense of community, our willingness to help others, our desire to congregate and talk and touch will remain.
And that, friends, is the good news.
© Ted Streuli 2020
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.