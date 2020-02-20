Should you know how state legislators are spending your money? It’s a particularly noteworthy question at the time of year our inboxes fill with reminders from Turbo Tax that we must log in and get started and accountants from Deer Creek to Arcadia order 5-Hour Energy drinks in bulk.
Yet the Oklahoma House of Representatives has found it necessary to draft a bill that would require the Department of Education to give us a little better peek.
House Bill 1230, drafted last year by Moore Republicans Mark McBride in the house and Darrell Weaver in the senate, would require that the Department of Education post to its website more detailed information about how the Lindsey Nicole Henry Scholarship Program for Children with Disabilities is administered. The program, which has been around for a decade, originally paid private schools to educate children with certain disabilities, such as autism, vision impairments and other challenges, when they could offer a better program for a particular child than the local public school could. The idea was promptly challenged as a crack in the school voucher dam and was struck down by district courts in Oklahoma and Tulsa counties. The Oklahoma Supreme Court disagreed with the lower courts and in 2016 upheld the program’s constitutionality.
That was not a fight over whether a private school’s ability to help a disabled child exceeded that of the local public school; it was a fight about public money going to private schools, especially parochial schools.
The dam crack widened in 2017 when then-Sen. A.J. Griffin presented Senate Bill 301, which made the scholarships available to children in state care. The rationale was that many of those children are afflicted with undiagnosed mental health disorders and the right private school could produce a better-educated, better-adapted adult. That doubled the program to about 1,000 scholarship recipients at a cost of $7.4 million.
That money, opponents argue, comes out of an already underfunded public school system that no longer gets paid for the no-longer-enrolled students. More broadly, opponents contend, Oklahoma will follow the trail blazed by Arizona. There, legislators in 2011 launched a voucher/scholarship program for disabled students that by 2018 had grown to include students in poor-performing schools, children from military families, those living on Native American reservations, foster children, and the brothers and sisters of students who were already covered. Arizona had about 3,360 students receiving the vouchers when the legislature attempted to open it up to all of the state’s 1.1 million students with Senate Bill 1431, which would have capped participation at 30,000. A grassroots group got the question on the November 2018 ballot as Proposition 305 and voters bludgeoned the idea 2-1.
One thing that may have made voters leery was the lack of transparency in Arizona’s Empowerment Scholarship Account program. When The Arizona Republic took a look at the data, administrators couldn’t explain where all the money was going and records showed payments not only to private schools but also to such entities as Bank of America, Amazon, “private school” and “East.”
Oklahoma’s Lindsey Nicole Henry Scholarship Program could easily grow from its altruistic roots to a dense school-choice forest, but HB 1230 supports neither side. It just forces the Department of Education to make abundantly clear where the public’s money is going. Considering the size of the check I write, I think I’m entitled to know how it’s spent without spending days trying to excavate the information.
