The passion for educating future generations is one that is hard to extinguish and during these trying times we are seeing educators step up like never before.
School districts and universities have moved to online learning and it has put a dent in the traditional learning sphere. Students and educators alike are faced with new challenges.
How to work an online meeting, grading online, effectively communicating with students or just having them read your posted messages can bring about confusion. But educators have not stopped investing.
Whether it be in a science classroom at Edmond Public Schools or the Fine Arts and Design Department at the University of Central Oklahoma, educators have been told to adapt and do it quickly.
Administrations have also been overwhelmed with the demands of making sure the online systems are ready for educators as well. They deserve an honorable applause because they are getting it done.
As an educator myself, I have been thrust into the same roller coaster that many of you have. It is not an easy one but one in which we must continue.
I was surprised that my students are just as interested in learning about the United States Federal Government as they were before everything went online.
While they may still be in their pajamas in bed, they are still eager to learn. That is what we must remember that despite the changes we press on and invest in them.
Educators cannot take a break from investing in the next generation nor should we stop learning during isolation periods. Hunger for education does not stop.
If you have a moment pick up that dusty book you have been meaning to read because I am sure you, an educator, will also appreciate learning something new too.
My challenge to you is that we all keep educating. Whether you are a full-time educator, a museum director, or a parent, we must ensure future generations have the education they desire.
When we impact future generations, we make Edmond a great place to grow.
