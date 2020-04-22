I’ve always been one of the go-to people in the office to help assist with technological problems.
That’s never really bothered me. Adults my age spent their teenage years learning about the ever-changing internet, as well as adapting to life with modern computers and cell phones.
It was almost impossible to not learn anything about technology as a teenager in the late 2000s. So that means anytime an easy-to-fix problem arises, I can at least point the user in the right direction on how to get it fixed. And, sometimes, I’m even able to troubleshoot the issue myself. While the circumstances for this recent work-from-home dynamic weren’t ideal, I was excited about the opportunity it provided to Oklahoma businesses. It has acted as a chance for many businesses to modernize, improve and offer both employees and clients a better, more personalized chance to conduct business.
Well, if you don’t have problems with technology. And even I have gone 12 rounds with some issues, too.
On Monday we decided to start using Zoom. Exciting, I thought, because I didn’t really miss most of the office dynamic — but I did miss my coworkers. I’d get to see them all with Zoom, though. So, after we helped try and make the process as fool-proof as possible, we logged on to hold our bi-weekly newspaper meeting.
And, of course, my webcam wouldn’t come on.
It didn’t ever come on, either. I had even just used it recently to facetime my mom. I knew it worked. But now it didn’t, and I wasn’t able to fix it before the meeting adjourned.
It was eye-opening to me. I had never really felt like I would ever struggle with fixing issues like that, but here I was, unable to figure out the “New Skype” that the business world had embraced. And now, my webcam isn’t working in facetime, or photobooth, or any other app on my computer that would require that. I knew I was getting older — I’ve felt it every time I’ve mowed my yard. I’ve felt it as I think about 2021 being my 30th year on this earth, and I’ve seen it as I look at my friends and family getting older, too. But, man, on Monday — I felt really, really old.
No worries, I unplugged the webcam from my personal desktop computer, and I’ll just use that. It’s probably getting close to time I hang up my “Cool, hip young-guy” sash, too. We’ll have an intern this summer, maybe I’ll pass my crown on to him, alongside a note that says “Please fix webcam.”
I hope this pandemic will revolutionize how we think about working spaces. Some jobs will never be able to be produced from home — but others, in my belief, could benefit.
A company that may not be able to produce a desired wage might still be a front runner if the employee is able to produce content from home. That all greatly depends on the person, obviously, but more options and opportunities can’t hurt a business.
What can hurt one, though, is technological issues. So, if you’re hiring, make sure to regularly change your young-adult techno-gurus.
