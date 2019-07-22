After years of tight budgets, the state Legislature in 2019 sent a little more money to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
The bureau’s mission set has expanded over the years, OSBI Director Ricky Adams said, but manpower hasn’t changed.
Adams spoke during a media day and tour of the OSBI Forensic Science Center in Edmond on July 16.
The OSBI’s main arm, the Investigation Division, looks at suspicious homicides, officer-involved shootings, major use of force incidents, cyber crime, public corruption, oilfield theft and child crime.
That’s the division that has seen the steepest budget and staffing cuts in recent years, he said.
“Over the years of the drawdown of the budget, every one of our divisions have dipped in personnel, but the best place to get the most bang for your buck was our investigations side. So you’ve seen manpower drop like a rock.”
This year, the OSBI received an additional $1 million from the Legislature to bring in five new criminalists in biology to work rape kits.
Answers don’t come back in an hour like they do on television, Adams said.
“Those cases, there are stacks of them. It takes time to go through in detail so you don’t miss anything. Because you get one shot at it.”
Adams said the Investigations Division currently has a staff of 75 and is growing.
A perfect situation would be 132 agents in the Investigative Division, he said.
“That’s to do everything that the state asks us to do,” he said. “Obviously, we didn’t get everything we wanted, but we got enough to start rebuilding.”
The agency is actively seeking experienced police officers and hopes to bring investigative staff up to the low 90s by the end of the year, Adams said.
“So, we’re hiring,” he said. “Right now, morale is high … but at the end of the day, you’ve got to have bodies.”
He compared an investigation to a jigsaw puzzle. Over the course of years, pieces are permanently lost, and the puzzle can never be correctly put back together.
“One of the reasons a case goes cold is because you weren’t able to put enough resources on it up front.”
