Deer Creek’s four-year starter and standout Teagan Polcovich was named to the American Volleyball Coaches Association All-Region Region 4 team this week, the organization announced this week.
There were 10 regional teams released, with the rosters encapsulating the best volleyball athletes across the United States. Inside Region 4’s selection area were the states of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma and Texas.
Polcovich, who has been with the school for four of their last seven consecutive regional championships under the direction of head coach Lisa Polcovich, was one of just two Oklahoma athletes on the list. Joining her was club teammate, Stillwater’s Lauren Phillips. Sixty-eight other athletes were named to the region’s roster, all hailing from outside of Oklahoma.
Polcovich, who committed to play beach volleyball at Missouri State University earlier this season, is the only future Boomer inside Region 4’s list. The state of Missouri was included in Region 6 selections, but no athlete on that roster will joining Polcovich and Boomer the Bear in Springfield next fall.
