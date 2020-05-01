Projects are moving forward on the Railroad Quiet Zones that will decrease noise pollution for Edmond residents. Contractor Rudy Construction is installing conduit under and around the Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) tracks at Danforth before communication cable installation deadline at the end of April, said Larry Stevens, city manager.
“The contract will then immediately begin the median improvements portion of this project at Sorghum Mill during the week of May 4,” Stevens said.
Sorghum Mill Road will be closed at the railroad tracks for a three-week period beginning Tuesday, May 5, he said. Construction is expected to be completed near the end of October.
City staff will be working closely with the Federal Railroad Administration and BNSF in order to certify the Quiet Zone as quickly as possible when construction ends, Stevens said.
The Quiet Zone project affects all 11 railroad crossings within the city limits from 33rd Street to Sorghum Mill.
Signalization upgrades are the responsibility of BNSF, but the city is responsible for constructing medians that will allow trains to no longer blow their horns.
Stevens said, “Just as a reminder, the total estimated cost of this project is about $4 million. It is entirely the city’s responsibility, and our funding comes from the 2000 Capital Improvements Sales Tax.”
