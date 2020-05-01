Ruff Draft, the three Edmond high schools’ newspaper recently took First Place Sweepstakes for the second year in a row at the Oklahoma Scholastic Media, formerly know as Oklahoma Interscholastic Press Association or OIPA.
The Memorial High School students are those receiving awards from what would have been the Spring Media Monday, which was cancelled due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus.
“The editors took it upon themselves to provide more in-depth coverage such as misnomers with generation Z, and the high stress, high stakes testing and the toll on the student,” Newspaper Adviser Christy Nieves said. “We have never really done that before and it worked in our favor.”
Nieves said about a third of the entries submitted for the paper came from what the student writers did at home once school was closed.
“They did this with very little guidance from me and without the help of their peers,” Nieves said. “The fact that they did so well while not in a traditional school setting speaks volumes to their talent and dedication to newspaper writing.”
“After winning last year, our senior editors knew it would be hard to surpass that success, but from last summer, they shared with me their goals and how they planned to achieve it and they did,” Nieves said. “They were on top of things throughout the whole year, running the show, and I could not be more proud of how they did everything.”
Nieves said a number of the winners were also new to the staff and have only been writing for the paper since January.
“To see them place in the top three in the state and even win their categories makes me excited for what the future holds for high school journalism,” Nieves said.
There were two co-editors-in-chief for the print media and one online editor-in-chief.
Senior Co-editor-in-chief Emma McCabe said, “Our staff understands that when we put something together, we are putting our pride and our capabilities into that article, layout or issue.”
Emma said knowing that pushes them to make sure they are always striving for the best possible product.
“The end result was well deserved considering the staff’s driven attitude, creative ambitions, and raw talent,” said senior co-editor-in-chief Colt Beat.
On-line editor-in-chief Megan Cherry said, “We work so hard every day and really put our hearts and souls into every issue. We are also so blessed to have an extraordinary adviser to lead us.”
The Ruff Draft for Print Paper won First place Sweepstakes for the second year in a row, All-Oklahoman and Highest Honors.
For Online Paper the Ruff Draft won All-Oklahoman and Highest Honors.
“There are three categories students can place: Print (based off the three papers published first semester), Online (www.ruffdraft.net), and then On Deadline which was optional this year and done on their own after spring break,” Nieves said.
Emma McCabe won: 1st place print personality profile, 1st place print critical review, 1st place inside page design, 2nd place print personality profile, 2nd place online sports, 2nd place online feature, 2nd place on deadline personality profile, 3rd place online news, and 3rd place print opinion.
Colt Beat won: 1st place online feature, 1st place online sports, 1st place front page design, 2nd place print news, 2nd place unsigned editorial, 3rd place online review, and 3rd place front page design.
Natalia Mora won: 2nd place online review, 3rd place on deadline opinion, and Honorable Mention cartoon.
Megan Cherry won: 1st place on deadline personality profile, and 2nd place print feature.
Brooke Burris won: 1st place Feature photo, 1st place sports photo, 2nd place feature photo, 2nd place sports photo, 3rd place feature photo, 3rd place sports photo, and Honorable Mention news photo.
Clayton Hedges won: 1st place print opinion, 1st place print sports story, 1st place on deadline sports news, 2nd place online opinion, 2nd place print sports column, 2nd place inside page design, and 3rd place inside page design.
Tala Trad won: 1st place online opinion, 1st place-print critical review, 3rd place print news, Honorable Mention print feature, and Honorable Mention unsigned editorial.
Leah Franklin won 2nd place print sports photo.
Lauren Crouch won 3rd place online sports.
Avery Hamlin won 3rd place sports news, Honorable Mention online review, and Honorable Mention print critical review.
Allie Schein won: Honorable Mention online opinion, Honorable Mention print news, and Honorable Mention unsigned editorial.
Makinzy Todd won: 2nd place online blog, 2nd place on deadline mini feature, and Honorable Mention print news.
Anna Baustert won: 3rd place on deadline mini feature, and Honorable Mention online opinion.
Hannah Teifke won: 1st place on deadline critical review, and 1st place on deadline feature.
Jaden Scamehorn won 1st place print sports column.
Rachel Weathers won 1st place online review, 2nd place on deadline critical review, and 3rd place on deadline news story.
Kelsi Seltenreich won: 2nd place online news, and 2nd place on deadline opinion.
Halli Bratcher won Honorable Mention on deadline news story.
Mariah Vargas won Honorable Mention print opinion.
Peyton Jackson won 3rd place online opinion.
Liberty Walton won 2nd place cartoon.
And Brad Clark won 3rd place on deadline critical review.
