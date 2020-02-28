Edmond North beat Deer Creek on a last-second shot by Dalante Shannon to advance to Saturday’s Regional Championship. Shannon led the Huskies in scoring with 21 points.
North was down by as much as 13 points in Friday’s 6A regional opening round.
After the game, head coach Scott Norris talked about how the team battled back, and ultimately came out with the win.
“I think Jim Valvano said it best, survive and advance,” he said. “Everybody knows the season is on the line in that first game, and Deer Creek did a great job of putting everything they had out there. Our kids just found a way finally and I’m proud of them.”
The first quarter was all Deer Creek. The Antlers came out firing to begin the game, and the Huskies found themselves down 26-13 at the end of the first quarter.
To begin the second quarter, North went on a quick 6-0 run, but Creek answered right back with a 3-pointer of their own to make it 29-19.
The Antlers led the Huskies 35-28 at halftime.
Shannon opened the third quarter by making a 3-pointer, and it looked like North was about to make a run, but again Deer Creek answered — this time with a 7-0 run, giving them a commanding 11-point lead.
In the final 3:20 of the third quarter, the Huskies went on a 9-3 run, highlighted by back-to-back 3-pointers from Landry Harris and Cameron Lee to make the score 45-42 going into the fourth.
To start off that final eight minutes, Joell Wilson hit back-to-back 3-pointers to give the Huskies the lead 48-45.
But Creek answered back, and with 3:06 remaining the Antlers made two free-throws to tie it up at 58.
With the score still tied at 58, Lee took a charge to give North the ball with 23 seconds left. The following possession is when Shannon sealed it — driving to the basket and netting a shot with one second left. After a timeout by the Antlers, they were unable to get a shot off following the inbounds.
Lee finished with 11 points, Wilson and Harris finished with seven points each, and Abraham Aghasedo finished with eight points (all in the first quarter).
Memorial lambasts Norman
The Edmond Memorial Bulldogs defeated the Norman Tigers 72-49. The ‘Dogs were led by Sean Pedulla, who finished with 19 points on 7-of-12 shooting (all in the first half)
The Bulldogs never trailed in the game and found themselves up 21-9 at the end of the first quarter, and they didn’t look back.
After Pedulla made a 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer, the Bulldogs led by 22 points, and even went on a 9-4 run to begin the third quarter which put them ahead 51-25.
Memorial made 27 of their 46 total attempts from the field.
The win sets up an Edlam showdown for Saturday’s 6A regional championship.
After the game, Campbell talked about what their keys to the game will be tomorrow against Edmond North.
“We’ll need to be scout-sound. They know how we play, and we know how they play,” he said. “This will be our fourth time playing them, and it’s really hard to beat a team four times, so we got to really be on our A-game.”
JV Seat finished with nine points, CJ Campbell finished with eight points, Keyshon Spotwood tacked on eight points, and Jake Royal added seven points.
