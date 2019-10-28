Both of Edmond’s Christian boys cross country teams qualified for the OSSAA State Cross Country championships in regional qualifying action Saturday.
In addition, Abby Nesselrode of Oklahoma Christian School and Kaylie Washko of Oklahoma Christian Academy qualified for state in the girls division as at-large entries.
The 2A-3A-4A State Cross Country Championships will be Saturday at Gordon Cooper Technology Center under the direction of OBU track coaches. Action begins with check-in at 9 a.m. with competition beginning at 10 a.m.
At the qualifying meet hosted by OBA and Chisholm in Enid, the OCS Saints placed all five runners in the top 10 and easily claimed the Class 3A championship trophy with 30 points with host Chisholm and Riverside in the distance.
That win clinched a spot in the state meet for the entire team.
Leading the way for the Saints was Mike Lawrence, who finished in the runnerup spot with a time of 17:39.9 for the 5K course. Following him closely across the finish line were No. 4 Jack Ray in 18:13.1, No. 6 Ethan Stovall in 18:18.3, No. 8 Collin Redwine in 18:29.0, and No. 10 Tdohasan Sunray in 18:13.7. Displacer Anderson Dinwiddie finished in the No. 12 position and will also compete at state.
At Waurika, the OCA Eagles had a closer call, taking first in the 2A qualifying meet with 61 points with Carnegie close behind with 66. The Eagles had a runner-up in the individual running with Jose Garcia finishing in 18:10.44 to claim the medal.
No. 6 Christian Hill had a time of 18:57.07, No. 8 Joshua Pitzer was 19:02.96, No. 15 Kohl Kirby finished in 19:29.66, and No. 30 Corben Knowles was 20:46.89. The displacers Maverick Schoonover and Christian Mathews will join their teammates in the field at state.
For the Lady Eagles, Kaylie Washko finished No. 8 in the field of 112 to punch her ticket to state with a time of 13:27.19. Joining her will be Abby Nesselrode, who finished No. 5 in the 3A meet at Enid. Her time was 13:08.8. The Lady Saints barely missed a team qualifying slot, finishing 8th with only the top 7 teams automatically qualifying.
Joining Nesselrode for the OCS girls was No. 30 Reagan Rowton in 154:5004, No. 34 Ayden Kihara in 15:04.3, No. 51 Olivia Mckinnis in15:48.6, and No. 66 Kati Zmijski in 16:53.6. The OCS displacer was Brecken Rogiers.
