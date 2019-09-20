The Oklahoma Christian Academy Eagles sat down by four points Thursday night, hosting a late-season home contest against John Marshall in their first season of volleyball competition.
Their biggest deficit of the set alone had already hit seven — once at 12-5 and then again at 14-7 — with John Marshall hunting to end Thursday’s senior night in just three sets. But Bri Wietelman recorded two kills at points 13 and 14. Wietelman had already scored back-to-back once in the frame, at points 10 and 11, and Maci Sons followed her with two kills that would push Academy within two points at 19-17.
Then, Sydney Duncan capped off a long, defensive rally to off-set a late John Marshall point and keep things differenced by two points.
John Marshall expanded, though, taking a 23-19 lead before the Eagles broke serve and sent Sons to line down four.
They’d rally with their leading server at the helm: After two Academy scores, Wietelman grabbed a block to pull things within one. Two more Eagle points saw Academy take their first lead of the set before John Marshall finally broke serve and tied things at 24.
Then the marathon began.
The first team to get a two-point advantage would take the set Thursday, but neither side could break free. John Marshall took advantage at 25, but Academy answered. Academy took advantage at 26 and 27 — on an ace from Brooke Landis and another kill from Wietelman — but the Bears tied it up on the consecutive set-points.
John Marshall ultimately took the set and match at 29-27, after a series of five consecutive match- and set-point attempts from the two teams.
Academy head coach Cindy Sons was ecstatic with the fight her team showed in that final set, especially after their deficit neared double-digits earlier in the frame.
“That was the best we’ve done, I was super proud of them and a little impressed myself,” Sons said after Thursday’s game. “We hadn’t seen that yet. We’ve usually played teams that were just really good and we were overpowered. (Academy) still didn’t quit, but I didn’t see that until tonight. That was really fun to see.”
Sons said the rally in the third set was a microcosm of her team’s season-long improvement.
“Every game we’ve seen something new from our opponents,” Sons said. “We went home and worked on it and applied it to the game. Every step of the way has been fun to watch and they have improved along the way. I’m super proud of them.”
Thursday had another wrinkle, too. Technically senior night, the team instead honored seniors in the student section and the fans that have come to support the first-year team all season long — all because no current rostered volleyball athlete is classified as a senior. All girls will return to Sons’ barracks come this time next year.
Sons — who’s team missed summer developmental camps because the decision to move away from softball and into volleyball came so late in last year’s spring semester — said the opportunity to get all of her athletes back was invaluable.
“I get these same girls next year,” she said. “We get to build on what we’re doing here and I didn’t have to spend limited time with some of them. We get to build and keep going.”
Academy will play this weekend in the SWC Tournament before finishing their regular season with away matches against Millwood and Putnam City West next week. Class A Regionals begin on September 28.
